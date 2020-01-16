Consumer Sector Update for 01/16/2020: PSO,MNI,SIG,SAVE

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing 0.2% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 0.8%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Pearson plc (PSO) declined 9% on Thursday after the school-book publisher earlier Thursday said its adjusted Q4 operating profit will likely come in near the bottom end of its forecast expecting between $768.4 million to $833.5 million largely due to weaker-than-expected performance by the US higher education courseware unit. Separately, the company also said deputy chief financial officer Sally Johnson will become CFO, succeeding Coram Williams, who has told the company he was leaving to take on a similar role at another European company.

In other sector news:

(+) McClatchy (MNI) rallied Thursday, racing 228% higher in recent trade after the company struck a standstill agreement with the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation. The deal buys more time for the newspaper chain to fashion a voluntary restructuring of its pension obligations and capital structure with key stakeholders. It also announced non-disclosure agreements with lenders holding about 87% of its first-lien notes and all of its second-lien term loans and third-lien notes.

(+) Signet Jewelers (SIG) climbed more than 40% to a new 52-week high of $34.31 per share after the retail chain raised its FY20 outlook. It reported a 1.6% jump in same-store sales during the nine-week holiday season period ended Jan. 4 and increased its forecast for non-GAAP net income for the 12 months ending Jan. 31 to $3.61 to $3.69 per share, blowing past the $3.31 CapIQ analyst mean.

(+) Spirit Airlines (SAVE) rose nearly 8% after Citigroup Thursday increased its price target for the carrier by $2 to $48 a share and reiterated its buy rating.

