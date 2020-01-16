Consumer Sector Update for 01/16/2020: MNI,SIG,SAVE

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.36%

MCD +0.36%

DIS +0.24%

CVS +0.05%

KO -0.01%

Consumer stocks were tilting higher, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.3% this afternoon while sares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 0.7%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) McClatchy (MNI) rallied Thursday, racing 315% higher in recent trade, after the company struck a standstill agreement with the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation. The deal buys more time for the newspaper chain to fashion a voluntary restructuring of its pension obligations and capital structure with key stakeholders. It also announced non-disclosure agreements with lenders holding about 87% of its first lien notes and all of its second-lien term loans and third-lien notes.

In other sector news:

(+) Signet Jewelers (SIG) climbed more than 40% to a new 52-week high of $31.07 per share after the retail chain raised its FY20 outlook. It reported a 1.6% jump in same-store sales during the nine-week holiday season period ended Jan. 4 and increased its forecast for non-GAAP net income for the 12 months ending Jan. 31 to $3.61 to $3.69 per share, blowing past the $3.31 CapIQ analyst mean.

(+) Spirit Airlines (SAVE) rose nearly 8% after Citigroup Thursday increased its price target for the carrier by $2 to $48 a share and reiterated its buy rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.