Consumer Sector Update for 01/16/2020: MNI,SIG,SAVE

Consumer stocks were tilting higher, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.3% this afternoon while sares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 0.7%.
Among consumer stocks moving on news:
(+) McClatchy (MNI) rallied Thursday, racing 315% higher in recent trade, after the company struck a standstill agreement with the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation. The deal buys more time for the newspaper chain to fashion a voluntary restructuring of its pension obligations and capital structure with key stakeholders. It also announced non-disclosure agreements with lenders holding about 87% of its first lien notes and all of its second-lien term loans and third-lien notes.
In other sector news:
(+) Signet Jewelers (SIG) climbed more than 40% to a new 52-week high of $31.07 per share after the retail chain raised its FY20 outlook. It reported a 1.6% jump in same-store sales during the nine-week holiday season period ended Jan. 4 and increased its forecast for non-GAAP net income for the 12 months ending Jan. 31 to $3.61 to $3.69 per share, blowing past the $3.31 CapIQ analyst mean.
(+) Spirit Airlines (SAVE) rose nearly 8% after Citigroup Thursday increased its price target for the carrier by $2 to $48 a share and reiterated its buy rating.
