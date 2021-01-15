Consumer Sector Update for 01/15/2021: DADA,PLTK,WMT,DOGZ

Consumer stocks were ending lower in late Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.3% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.8%.

In company news, Dada Group (DADA) rose 3.8% after the Chinese e-commerce and delivery platform company said it began new partnerships with more than 20 regional supermarket chains late in 2020 and that it has now partnered with more than two-thirds of the 100 largest grocery companies in China. Dada also said it has strengthened its existing partnerships with several other retailers, including Walmart (WMT), Yonghui Supermarket and CR Vanguard. Financial terms and other details of the partnerships were not disclosed.

Playtika Holding (PLTK) still was 14% higher late in its first day as a publicly-traded company after the mobile gaming company overnight priced a $499.5 million initial public offering of 18.5 million common shares at $27 apiece, exceeding the expected $22 to $24 range. Early-stage investors also sold another 51 million share, generating $1.38 billion in additional proceeds. The stock opened at $33.40 and soon pushed out to a 33% gain at $36.00 a share before easing to its current range near $30.50 a share.

Among decliners, Walmart (WMT) declined 1.6% after the retail giant Friday said Marc Lore will step down as its CEO and president of its US e-commerce operations on Jan. 31. Lore previously was the founder and chief executive of Jet.com prior to its purchase by Walmart, which said he will continuing working with the group as an consultant through the end of September.

Dogness (DOGZ) tumbled over 25% after the pet products company announced a $7.4 million direct offering of nearly 3.5 million common shares priced at $2.15 per share, or 21.3% under Thursday's closing price. The institutional investors also received Class A warrants to buy an additional 1.73 million shares exercisable at $2.70 per share. Net proceeds will be used for general

