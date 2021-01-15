Consumer Sector Update for 01/15/2021: BTI, FCAU, AMZN, WOOF, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping premarket Friday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were down 0.56% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were recently declining by 0.31%.

British American Tobacco (BTI) was marginally lower even after saying that the UK Serious Fraud Office has dropped its investigation into allegations of fraud and corruption committed by the tobacco company and its subsidiaries.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) said it will be the first automaker to implement Amazon's (AMZN) Alexa custom assistant in its vehicles as a way of adding voice experiences to its products. Fiat Chrysler was nearly 3% lower in recent trading.

Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF) raised $864 million as the pet-supply retailer returned to the public stock markets. Petco was down more than 2% recently.

