Consumer Sector Update for 01/15/2020: TGT, BYND, SHAK, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -1.6%

MCD: Flat

DIS: +0.04%

CVS: -0.04%

KO: +0.14%

Top consumer stocks were mixed in Wednesday's pre-market trading.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Target (TGT), which was down almost 7% after lowering its comparable-sales growth expectations amid weak holiday sales. Comparable sales in November and December grew 1.4% year-over-year, trailing the 5.7% growth the previous year. Due to this poor holiday performance, Target said it lowered its fourth-quarter comparable sales growth outlook to 1.4% from prior guidance of 3% to 4%.

(-) Beyond Meat (BYND), a producer of plant-based meat substitutes, is considering entering the Chinese market in 2020 as part of its growth strategy, Xinhua News Agency reported. The company also announced a multi-year pea protein supply deal with Roquette, a provider of plant-based ingredients, without disclosing the deal's financial details. Beyond Meat was slipping more than 5% in recent trading.

(+) Shake Shack (SHAK) was advancing by more than 2% amid its launch in four new international markets: China, Mexico, the Philippines and Singapore.

