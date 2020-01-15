Markets
TGT

Consumer Sector Update for 01/15/2020: TGT, BYND, SHAK, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -1.6%

MCD: Flat

DIS: +0.04%

CVS: -0.04%

KO: +0.14%

Top consumer stocks were mixed in Wednesday's pre-market trading.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Target (TGT), which was down almost 7% after lowering its comparable-sales growth expectations amid weak holiday sales. Comparable sales in November and December grew 1.4% year-over-year, trailing the 5.7% growth the previous year. Due to this poor holiday performance, Target said it lowered its fourth-quarter comparable sales growth outlook to 1.4% from prior guidance of 3% to 4%.

(-) Beyond Meat (BYND), a producer of plant-based meat substitutes, is considering entering the Chinese market in 2020 as part of its growth strategy, Xinhua News Agency reported. The company also announced a multi-year pea protein supply deal with Roquette, a provider of plant-based ingredients, without disclosing the deal's financial details. Beyond Meat was slipping more than 5% in recent trading.

(+) Shake Shack (SHAK) was advancing by more than 2% amid its launch in four new international markets: China, Mexico, the Philippines and Singapore.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGT BYND SHAK WMT MCD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular