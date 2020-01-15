Consumer Sector Update for 01/15/2020: NIO,AESE,BPY,BPY-UN.TO,BAM,BAM-UN.TO,FLNT,TGT

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks still were broadly mixed, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing over 0.5% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were slipping almost 0.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Nio Ltd (NIO) was ahead almost 13% in late trade, giving back a portion of its 17% advance prior to a trading halt this afternoon and the Chinese electric vehicle-maker confirming "preliminary" talks with the Guangzhou Automobile Group about its future funding needs and strategic opportunities but stressed there has been no agreement yet. Market speculation fueling the sharp rise for Nio American depository receipts earlier Wednesday reportedly believed the company had secured around $1 billion in new funding for its 2020 operations.

In other sector news:

(+) Fluent (FLNT) soared 38% after the digital marketing firm late Tuesday said it expects Q4 revenue between $79.1 million to $80.1 million, easily topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $64.38 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

(+) Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) climbed more than 35% after saying Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) will invest $5 million in the gaming and entertainment company. Allied and the real estate arm of Canadian private equity investors Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) also will work together to develop dedicated e-sports venues at Brookfield's shopping mall properties.

(-) Target (TGT) dropped 7% on Wednesday after saying it was lowering its forecast for Q4 sales growth at stores open more than 12 months following a disappointing holiday season. The discount retailer said comparable-store sales rose 1.4% during November and December, down from 5.7% during the same period last year. It now sees Q4 same-store sales growing 1.4%, down from its prior outlook expecting between 3% and 4% growth.

