Consumer Sector Update for 01/14/2022: SAM,ODP,BJ

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Friday trading after new data showed a surprise 1.9% drop in retail sales during December, with the initial spread of the omicron variant taking a larger-than-expected bite out of consumer spending during the final weeks of the 2021 holiday season. Consumer attitudes also declined more than expected in January, according to Friday's preliminary reading for the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index.

At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) was slipping 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking over 1.8%.

In company news, Boston Beer (SAM) fell almost 12% after the brewer slashed its FY21 earnings forecast, now expecting between a $1.00 per share net loss to a $1.00 per share profit compared with its prior guidance looking for net income in a range of $2.00 to $6.00 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are expected GAAP earnings of $5.11 per share and a $4.99 per share normalized profit.

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) tumbled 6.3% following a double downgrade of warehouse retailer to underweight From overweight by JPMorgan, which also cut its price target for the stock by $18 to $60 a share.

ODP (ODP) rose 1.8% after the Office Depot parent company Friday said it was postponing the planned split into two publicly traded companies while it evaluates a potential sale of its consumer business to an unnamed third party. ODP also said it was continuing talks with the Sycamore Partners portfolio company offering to buy ODP's consumer business for $1 billion in cash.

