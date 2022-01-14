Consumer Sector Update for 01/14/2022: MLCO,MGM,LVS,WYNN,SAM,ODP,BJ

Consumer stocks turned broadly mixed late in Friday trading after new data showed a surprise 1.9% drop in retail sales during December, with the initial spread of the omicron variant taking a larger-than-expected bite out of consumer spending during the final weeks of the 2021 holiday season. Consumer attitudes also declined more than expected in January, according to Friday's preliminary reading for the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index.

At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) was rising 0.1%, reversing a small midday decline, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking over 0.6%.

In company news, Melco Resorts (MLCO) climbed almost 17% on Friday, leading gains among casino companies with operations in Macau, where local officials reportedly issued preliminary new rules allowing all six of the casinos currently approved for the island jurisdiction to keep operating. The new rules boost the local ownership stake and shorten the license terms from current levels for the casinos, which also will need to begin a new review process once their current licenses expire in June. MGM (MGM) shares also were gaining 0.4%, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) was 8.7% higher while Las Vegas Sands (LVS) jumped out to a nearly 14% rise.

ODP (ODP) rose 3.1% after the Office Depot parent company Friday said it was postponing the planned split into two publicly traded companies while it evaluates a potential sale of its consumer business to an unnamed third party. ODP also said it was continuing talks with the Sycamore Partners portfolio company offering to buy ODP's consumer business for $1 billion in cash.

Among decliners, Boston Beer (SAM) fell 8.5% after the brewer slashed its FY21 earnings forecast, now expecting between a $1.00 per share net loss to a $1.00 per share profit compared with its prior guidance looking for net income in a range of $2.00 to $6.00 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are expected GAAP earnings of $5.11 per share and a $4.99 per share normalized profit.

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) tumbled 6.3% following a double downgrade of warehouse retailer to underweight From overweight by JPMorgan, which also cut its price target for the stock by $18 to $60 a share.

