Consumer Sector Update for 01/14/2022: GTIM, SAM, GRWG, F, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were tumbling on premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declined 0.3%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreated more than 1%.

In company news, Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) reported fiscal Q1 same-store sales for its Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard brand fell 2.5% year-over-year, while same-store sales for the Bad Daddy's Burger Bar brand rose 24%. Shares were up more than 7% before markets open.

Boston Beer (SAM) dove 10% after slashing its full-year 2021 earnings per diluted share outlook range to a loss of $1 and income of $1 from the previous guidance of $2 to $6.

GrowGeneration (GRWG) dropped nearly 4%, adding to Thursday's 11% slump after Wells Fargo lowered its price target on the gardening supplies company to $11 from $14.

Ford Motor (F) declined 1.6% despite selling 624,000 units in greater China last year, 3.7% higher than 2020 figures.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

