Consumer Sector Update for 01/14/2022: GTIM, SAM, GRWG, F, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were tumbling on premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declined 0.3%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreated more than 1%.

In company news, Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) reported fiscal Q1 same-store sales for its Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard brand fell 2.5% year-over-year, while same-store sales for the Bad Daddy's Burger Bar brand rose 24%. Shares were up more than 7% before markets open.

Boston Beer (SAM) dove 10% after slashing its full-year 2021 earnings per diluted share outlook range to a loss of $1 and income of $1 from the previous guidance of $2 to $6.

GrowGeneration (GRWG) dropped nearly 4%, adding to Thursday's 11% slump after Wells Fargo lowered its price target on the gardening supplies company to $11 from $14.

Ford Motor (F) declined 1.6% despite selling 624,000 units in greater China last year, 3.7% higher than 2020 figures.

