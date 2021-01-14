Consumer Sector Update for 01/14/2021: PFSW, AVAV, CAJ, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were trading flat before markets open on Thursday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) and the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were both unchanged.

PFSweb (PFSW) surged more than 34% after the retail services company reported on Wednesday an 88% increase in Q4 order fulfillments by its PFS operating unit from a year earlier, rising to nearly 11 million orders during the three months ended Dec. 31.

AeroVironment (AVAV) also gained nearly 10% after announcing on Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Arcturus UAV for $405 million, including $355 million in cash and $50 million in AeroVironment stock.

Canon (CAJ) rose more than 7% after revising its guidance for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31. The company said it now expects full-year net profit of JPY76.20 ($0.73) per share, higher than its previous projection of JPY49.53. It also anticipates sales of JPY3.16 trillion, up from its prior projection of JPY3.14 trillion.

