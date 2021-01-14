Consumer Sector Update for 01/14/2021: KO,EXPR,PFSW

Consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.1%.

In company news, Coca-Cola (KO) slid 1.6% after the beverages giant sold its ZICO coconut water brand to private-equity investors PowerPlant Ventures, which is co-led by ZICO founder Mark Rampolla. Financial terms were not disclosed. The new ZICO Rising will be led by Thomas Hicks and Alan George as CEO and chief financial officer, respectively, and who previously worked together at Naked Juice and Monster Beverage's (MNST) natural drinks division.

Express (EXPR) surged more than 25% after the apparel retailer Thursday said it has secured $140 million in new debt funding, consisting of a $90 million first-in, last-out term loan maturing in May 2024 and a $50 million delayed draw term loan to be repaid after the company receives a CARES Act tax refund. Express also has $85 million in borrowing capacity remaining on its existing $250 million asset-based loan facility.

PFSweb (PFSW) climbed almost 17% after the retail services company late Wednesday reported an 88% increase in Q4 order fulfillments by its PFS operating unit compared with the final three months of 2019, rising to nearly 11 million orders. Overall, it processed over $3 billion in merchandise during 2020 along with another $400 million in orders for orders-to-cash platform clients. Its financial services unit also processed $1.4 billion in payment transactions during the 12 months ended Dec. 31, up 51% over 2019 levels.

