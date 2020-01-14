Consumer Sector Update for 01/14/2020: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, BGFV, ZUMZ, ETH

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.02%

MCD: +0.03%

DIS: -0.13%

CVS: -0.16%

KO: flat

Leading consumer stocks were mixed before markets open on Tuesday.

Consumer stocks moving on news include:

(+) Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) added more than 28% during pre-market trading hours. The company expects its fiscal Q4 EPS of $0.02 to $0.04 compared with its previous guidance of a loss of $0.04 per share to $0.16 per share.

(+) Apparel retailer Zumiez (ZUMZ) gained nearly 8% after raising its fiscal Q4 EPS guidance to be between $1.34 and $1.38 from its previous guidance of $1.26 to $1.32. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected GAAP EPS of $1.31 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.30.

(-) Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) slipped more than 4%. The company expects to report consolidated net sales of $175 million for fiscal Q2, short of the consensus estimate of $184 million compiled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.