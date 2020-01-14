Consumer Sector Update for 01/14/2020: TCS,DAL,BGFV,FIVE

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.14%

MCD +0.24%

DIS +0.83%

CVS +1.34%

KO -0.34%

Consumer stocks turned lower on Tuesday, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling almost 0.2% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 also were down nearly 0.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Container Store (TCS) was ahead over 5% in late Tuesday trade after the specialty retailer said sales at store open more than 12 months increased 3.0% during its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31 compared with year-ago levels, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting 2.5% growth.

In other sector news:

(+) Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) climbed 30% after the retailer said it expects to report a surprise Q4 profit in a range of $0.02 to $0.04 per share, reversing its prior forecast looking for a loss between $0.04 to $0.16 per share. Analyst estimates were not available.

(+) Delta Air Lines (DAL) rose 3.3% after Chief Executive Ed Bastian said the carrier just completed its best year ever, with non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.70 a share, climbing $0.40 per share over the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus for $1.39 a share. Operating revenue climbed 6.5% to $11.44 billion, also beating the $11.37 billion analyst mean.

(+) Five Below (FIVE) has recouped roughly half of its Monday decline, rising 6%, following a Credit Suisse upgrade of the retailer to outperform from neutral previously. The brokerage also assigned a $125 price target for the company's shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.