Consumer Sector Update for 01/13/2023: WEN, DAL, PRPL

Consumer stocks were narrowly split in Friday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) slipping less than 0.1% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.3%.

In company news, Wendy's (WEN) served up a 6.1% gain after reporting preliminary Q4 revenue exceeding analyst estimates as well as beginning an internal reorganization to streamline decision-making. The restaurant chain also doubled its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share and authorized a new, $500 million stock buyback program, thwarting a potential takeover bid by Trian Fund Management, calling the moves "the appropriate path to enhance shareholder value."

Delta Air Lines (DAL) dropped 3.9% after projecting non-GAAP net income for its current Q1 in a range of $0.15 to $0.40 per share, trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.58 per share adjusted profit for the three months ending March 31.

Purple Innovation (PRPL) fell 4.5% after late Thursday rejected a $400 million takeover bid from Coliseum Capital Management, saying the $4.35-per-share offer undervalues the mattress company and "fails to recognize the strength of our business today as well as our compelling future prospects."

