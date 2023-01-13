Consumer Sector Update for 01/13/2023: RMCF, WEN, DAL, PRPL

Consumer stocks were ending higher during Friday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.4%, reversing a midday dip, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was rising 0.9%.

In company news, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) was finishing 1.3% lower, drifting away from a 4% midday gain, after the confectionery company overnight reported a fiscal Q3 net loss of $0.03 per share, improving on a $0.24 per share loss during the same quarter last year, while total revenue grew 11% year-over-year to $9.5 million during the three months ended Nov. 30. Analyst estimates were not available.

Purple Innovation (PRPL) fell 1.8% after late Thursday rejected a $400 million takeover bid from Coliseum Capital Management, saying the $4.35-per-share offer undervalues the mattress company and "fails to recognize the strength of our business today as well as our compelling future prospects."

Delta Air Lines (DAL) dropped 3.4% after projecting non-GAAP net income for its current Q1 in a range of $0.15 to $0.40 per share, trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.58 per share adjusted profit for the three months ending March 31.

To the upside, Wendy's (WEN) served up a 5.9% gain after reporting preliminary Q4 revenue exceeding analyst estimates as well as beginning an internal reorganization to streamline decision-making. The restaurant chain also doubled its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share and authorized a new, $500 million stock buyback program, thwarting a potential takeover bid by Trian Fund Management, calling the moves "the appropriate path to enhance shareholder value."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.