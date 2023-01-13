Consumer Sector Update for 01/13/2023: HBI, TA, WEN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by 1.7% recently.

Hanesbrands (HBI) was gaining 4.4% in value after saying it expects Q4 net sales slightly above the top end of its guidance range and adjusted operating profit at the midpoint of the range.

TravelCenters of America (TA) said it signed 30 new franchise agreements in 2022, achieving its annual target. TravelCenters of America was 2% lower recently.

Wendy's (WEN) reported preliminary, unaudited fiscal Q4 revenue of $536.5 million, up from $473.2 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting $517.3 million. Wendy's was recently slipping past 1%.

