Consumer Sector Update for 01/13/2022: NKLA, MNST, EVGO

Consumer stocks were muted ahead of Thursday's market open as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was flat recently.

Nikola (NKLA) jumped 7% after announcing that its Tre battery-electric vehicle has been approved as a zero-emission vehicle by California's clean air agency.

EVgo (EVGO) rose 1.3% on news that its online electric vehicle charging app, PlugShare, has hit more than 2 million registered users, up 100% from a year ago.

Monster Beverage (MNST) was marginally higher after it agreed to acquire craft beer and hard seltzer company CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective for $330 million in cash.

