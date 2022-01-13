Consumer Sector Update for 01/13/2022: KBH,BGFVT,GRWG

Consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was falling 1.0%.

In company news, KB Home (KBH) rose almost 16% after reporting Q4 net income of $1.91 per share, up from $1.12 per share during the same quarter for the homebuilder last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Nov. 30 by $0.15 per share.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) increased 3.0% after the retailer raised its Q4 earnings forecast to a new range of $0.84 to $0.86 per share, up from its prior guidance range looking for a $0.55 to $0.70 per share profit. The company also said it generated $273.4 million in net sales for the 13 weeks ended Jan. 1, topping the single-analyst call expecting $269.5 million.

GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) tumbled more than 10% after the gardening retail chain said it expects to report between $420 million and $422 million in FY21 revenue, up about 118% over prior-year levels but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus call looking for $435.3 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

