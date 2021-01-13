Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 01/13/2021: FARM, BIG, WBA, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were flat before markets open on Wednesday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were down 0.3%, while the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) was flat.

Farmer Brothers Co. (FARM) rose more than 8% after entering on Tuesday into an agreement to distribute three flavors of High Brew Coffee's premium ready-to-drink cold brew coffee via direct-store-delivery routes.

Big Lots (BIG) declined more than 9% after projecting on Wednesday Q4 EPS of $2.40 to $2.50, higher than the reported $2.39 a year earlier but below the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $3.02.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) gained more than 1% after acquiring on Tuesday a majority stake in pharmacy fulfillment company iA.

