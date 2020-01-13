Markets
WMT

Consumer Sector Update for 01/13/2020: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, LULU, CROX, LK

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.08%

MCD: +0.33%

DIS: +0.32%

CVS: +0.43%

KO: flat

Most of the leading stocks in the consumer sector were up before markets open on Monday.

Consumer stocks moving on news include:

(+) Luckin Coffee (LK), which gained more than 2%. The company recently priced two separate offerings of American depositary shares and convertible senior notes. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

(+) Lululemon Athletica (LULU), which was up more than 2%, after increasing its financial outlook for fiscal Q4. For the quarter ending Feb. 2, the company now expects EPS to be from $2.22 to $2.25 from the previous range of $2.10 to $2.13. Net revenue for the quarter is expected to be between $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion, compared with the previous guidance of $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion.

(+) Crocs (CROX), which gained more than 2%. The company also raised its revenue guidance for Q4 ended Dec. 31 to between $260 million and $262 million from its previous guidance of $245 million to $255 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT MCD DIS CVS KO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular