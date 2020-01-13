Consumer Sector Update for 01/13/2020: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, LULU, CROX, LK

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.08%

MCD: +0.33%

DIS: +0.32%

CVS: +0.43%

KO: flat

Most of the leading stocks in the consumer sector were up before markets open on Monday.

Consumer stocks moving on news include:

(+) Luckin Coffee (LK), which gained more than 2%. The company recently priced two separate offerings of American depositary shares and convertible senior notes. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

(+) Lululemon Athletica (LULU), which was up more than 2%, after increasing its financial outlook for fiscal Q4. For the quarter ending Feb. 2, the company now expects EPS to be from $2.22 to $2.25 from the previous range of $2.10 to $2.13. Net revenue for the quarter is expected to be between $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion, compared with the previous guidance of $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion.

(+) Crocs (CROX), which gained more than 2%. The company also raised its revenue guidance for Q4 ended Dec. 31 to between $260 million and $262 million from its previous guidance of $245 million to $255 million.

