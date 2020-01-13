Consumer Sector Update for 01/13/2020: JMEI,LULU,FIVE

Top Consumer Stocks
Consumer stocks were mostly higher, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.5% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 0.4%.
Among consumer stocks moving on news:
(+) Jumei (JMEI) climbed 6.5% after the Chinese online retailer said it received a non-binding buyout offer from Chief Executive Leo Ou Chen to acquire all of its outstanding ordinary equity for $20 per American depositary share, or 8.1% over Friday's closing price. The company has formed a special board committee to evaluate the proposal.
In other sector news:
(+) Lululemon Athletica (LULU) rose almost 4% after the yoga-wear company raised its Q4 earnings and sales forecast by $0.09 per share and $50 million, respectively, to a new range expecting a $2.22 to $2.25 per share profit during the three months ended Feb. 2 on between $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion in sales. Wall Street is projecting Q4 GAAP net income of $2.16 per share and $2.24 per share, excluding one-time items, on $1.38 billion in sales.
(-) Five Below (FIVE) tumbled 14% after the retailer lowered its Q4 sales forecast below analyst expectations. The company now is expecting net sales between $685 million to $688 million, down from its prior range expecting $717 million to $732 million and missing the $729 million analyst mean.
