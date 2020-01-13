Markets
HOME

Consumer Sector Update for 01/13/2020: HOME,JMEI,LULU,FIVE

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.72%

MCD -0.55%

DIS -0.66%

CVS +0.54%

KO +0.98%

Consumer stocks still were mostly higher in late trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.5% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead more than 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) At Home Group (HOME) climbed nearly 11% after Monday saying it sees Q4 sales near the top of its prior forecast range expecting between $385.0 million to $393.0 million for the three months ending Jan. 25 compared with the $388.5 million analyst mean. The home decor retailer also raised the bottom end of its Q1 earnings forecast by $0.02 per share, now projecting between $0.33 to $0.36 per share, excluding one-time items. Analysts, on average, are expecting adjusted net income for At Home $0.33 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Jumei (JMEI) climbed 7% after the Chinese online retailer said it received a non-binding buyout offer from Chief Executive Leo Ou Chen to acquire all of its outstanding ordinary equity for $20 per American depositary share, or 8.1% over Friday's closing price. The company has formed a special board committee to evaluate the proposal.

(+) Lululemon Athletica (LULU) rose more than 3% after the yoga-wear company raised its Q4 earnings and sales forecast by $0.09 per share and $50 million, respectively, to a new range expecting a $2.22 to $2.25 per share profit during the three months ended Feb. 2 on between $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion in sales. Wall Street is projecting Q4 GAAP net income of $2.16 per share and $2.24 per share, excluding one-time items, on $1.38 billion in sales.

(-) Five Below (FIVE) tumbled almost 13% after the retailer lowered its Q4 sales forecast below analyst expectations. The company now is expecting net sales between $685 million to $688 million, down from its prior range expecting $717 million to $732 million and missing the $729 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HOME JMEI LULU FIVE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular