Consumer Sector Update for 01/13/2020: HOME,JMEI,LULU,FIVE

Consumer stocks still were mostly higher in late trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.5% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead more than 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) At Home Group (HOME) climbed nearly 11% after Monday saying it sees Q4 sales near the top of its prior forecast range expecting between $385.0 million to $393.0 million for the three months ending Jan. 25 compared with the $388.5 million analyst mean. The home decor retailer also raised the bottom end of its Q1 earnings forecast by $0.02 per share, now projecting between $0.33 to $0.36 per share, excluding one-time items. Analysts, on average, are expecting adjusted net income for At Home $0.33 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Jumei (JMEI) climbed 7% after the Chinese online retailer said it received a non-binding buyout offer from Chief Executive Leo Ou Chen to acquire all of its outstanding ordinary equity for $20 per American depositary share, or 8.1% over Friday's closing price. The company has formed a special board committee to evaluate the proposal.

(+) Lululemon Athletica (LULU) rose more than 3% after the yoga-wear company raised its Q4 earnings and sales forecast by $0.09 per share and $50 million, respectively, to a new range expecting a $2.22 to $2.25 per share profit during the three months ended Feb. 2 on between $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion in sales. Wall Street is projecting Q4 GAAP net income of $2.16 per share and $2.24 per share, excluding one-time items, on $1.38 billion in sales.

(-) Five Below (FIVE) tumbled almost 13% after the retailer lowered its Q4 sales forecast below analyst expectations. The company now is expecting net sales between $685 million to $688 million, down from its prior range expecting $717 million to $732 million and missing the $729 million analyst mean.

