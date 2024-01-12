Consumer Sector Update for 01/12/2024: UAL, DAL, LUV, TSLA, DIS

Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) edging up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1%.

In corporate news, United Airlines (UAL) dropped 9.8%, Delta Airlines (DAL) fell 8.2%, and Southwest Airlines (LUV) declined 4.8% as major airlines were canceling flights as a large winter storm spread from the US Midwest.

Tesla (TSLA) said its factory near Berlin will suspend car production for nearly two weeks due to supply chain issues caused by military and political tensions in the Middle East, Reuters reported Friday, citing a statement from the company. Tesla shares were shedding 3.5%.

Disney's (DIS) Pixar Animation Studios is planning to cut its staff after completing production on some shows, Reuters reported Thursday. Disney was rising 1.3%.

