Consumer Sector Update for 01/12/2024: SBUX, UAL, DAL, LUV, TSLA

Consumer stocks were mixed late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) edging up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1.3%.

In corporate news, Starbucks (SBUX) shareholder Strategic Organizing Center said Friday it nominated three candidates to the company's board of directors. Starbucks shares were down almost 1%.

United Airlines (UAL) dropped 10%, Delta Airlines (DAL) fell 8.9%, and Southwest Airlines (LUV) declined 4.5% as major airlines were canceling flights as a large winter storm spread from the US Midwest.

Tesla (TSLA) said its factory near Berlin will suspend car production for nearly two weeks due to supply chain issues caused by military and political tensions in the Middle East, Reuters reported Friday, citing a statement from the company. Tesla shares were shedding 3.5%.

