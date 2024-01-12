Consumer Sector Update for 01/12/2024: FLXS, IFF, TOUR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.7% recently.

Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) was gaining more than18% after reporting preliminary fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.57, up from $0.08 a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) was up more than 4% after saying it expects full-year 2023 sales to be in line with its previously announced guidance of $11.3 billion to $11.6 billion. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect $11.46 billion.

Tuniu (TOUR) was over 2% lower after saying it received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market that it was not compliant with the $1 minimum bid price rule for continued listing.

