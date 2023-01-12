Consumer Sector Update for 01/12/2023: YJ, DBGI, PM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.8% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.9% recently.

Yunji (YJ) said it has received a notice from Nasdaq that its stock is not compliant with the $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. Yunji was recently rising past 9%.

Digital Brands Group (DBGI) was down more than 10%, a day after the company said it agreed to sell common stock and warrants in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for expected gross proceeds of about $5 million.

Philip Morris International (PM) was marginally advancing, a day after the company said it still expects its 2022 adjusted earnings per diluted share to grow 10% to 12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.