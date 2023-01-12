Consumer Sector Update for 01/12/2023: DBGI, DG, PLBY, DIS, NKE

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.8% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was rising almost 0.2%.

In company news, Digital Brands Group (DBGI) dropped over 12% after the direct-to-consumer apparel company said it is raising $5 million through a placement of nearly 1.3 million shares at $3.915 apiece, or 0.8% above its most recent closing price. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants to buy an additional share exercisable at $3.80 per share.

Dollar General (DG) declined 1.8% after the Ohio attorney general late Wednesday said he may seek a temporary restraining order to stop the discount retailer from "deceptive pricing" in its stores. Attorney general Dave Yost sued Dollar General in November, alleging it will advertise one price for products on shelves but charge a different price at its checkout counters.

To the upside, PLBY Group (PLBY) climbed 8.7% after the leisure products company and joint venture partner Spirits Investment Partners announced the initial closing of a $13 million private placement of senior secured convertible notes to help fund its Playboy Spirits' subsidiary. PLBY Group owns 40% of the unit planning to acquire and buy rare, aged spirits and other alcohol drinks.

Walt Disney (DIS) gained 3.6% after selecting former Nike (NKE) CEO Mark Parker to be its new board chairman, succeeding Susan Arnold, who is not standing for re-election after reaching the company's 15-year cap on board membership. The panel also declined to endorse Nelson Peltz, the chief executive at Trian Fund Management, for a board seat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.