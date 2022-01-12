Consumer Sector Update for 01/12/2022: JOBS,BGI,DAR

Consumer stocks were mixed in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) slipping 0.1% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) gained 0.5%.

In company news, 51job (JOBS) added 9.9% after the Chinese recruitment firm said Garnet Faith trimmed its going-private buyout offer by nearly 28% to $57.25 per share in cash from its original cash bid of $79.05 per share. The deal would reduce the combined ownership by DCP Capital Partners II and Ocean Link Partners in 51job to 9.99%, the company said.

Birks Group (BGI) rose 3.5% after the luxury goods company overnight reported a 16% year-over-year increase in net sales for the nine weeks ended Dec. 25, supported by an 18% rise in comparable-store sales growth as well as strong demand for its Bijoux Birks branded products and third-party watches and jewelry.

Darling Ingredients (DAR) was down 0.3% this afternoon, giving back an early 1.6% advance that followed the foods processing company saying it will supply its X-Pure modified gelatins to the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation as the research facility works to develop gelatin-based therapies. The collaboration will have an initial two-year term, Darling said.

