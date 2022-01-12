Consumer Sector Update for 01/12/2022: GRUB, HYZN, KR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was gaining 0.05% in value and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.73% recently.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB) was rallying past 5% after saying total orders grew to about 274 million orders in Q4 from 240 million orders a year earlier. Orders increased across the company's markets, with the UK and Ireland seeing the highest growth.

Hyzon Motors (HYZN) was shedding over 13% in value after saying it has received a subpoena from the US Securities and Exchange Commission to furnish documents related to allegations made by short-seller Blue Orca Capital.

More than 8,000 workers at nearly 80 King Soopers stores in Colorado owned by Kroger (KR) went on strike over pay and benefits Wednesday, Reuters reported. Kroger was marginally lower recently.

