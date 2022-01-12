Consumer Sector Update for 01/12/2022: DKNG,JOBS,BGI,DAR

Consumer stocks still were mixed in afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) down 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) up 0.6%.

In company news, DraftKings (DKNG) was falling 2.9% late in Wednesday trading, reversing an early 1.7% gain that followed the sports betting company's statement it will go live with its online sportsbook in Oregon on Jan. 18, replacing the current Scoreboard app run by the Oregon Lottery.

Among advancers, Darling Ingredients (DAR) Wednesday announced a new, two-year strategic partnership with the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation, with the foods processing company agreeing to provide its X-Pure modified gelatins to Terasaki as the research facility works to develop gelatin-based regenerative therapies. Darling shares were 0.3% higher, overcoming a midday retreat.

Birks Group (BGI) rose 4.0% after the luxury goods company overnight reported a 16% year-over-year increase in net sales for the nine weeks ended Dec. 25, supported by an 18% rise in comparable-store sales growth as well as strong demand for its Bijoux Birks branded products and third-party watches and jewelry.

51job (JOBS) added 9.2% after the Chinese recruitment firm said Garnet Faith trimmed its going-private buyout offer by nearly 28% to $57.25 per share in cash from its original cash bid of $79.05 per share. The deal would reduce the combined ownership by DCP Capital Partners II and Ocean Link Partners in 51job to 9.99%.

