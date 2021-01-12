Consumer Sector Update for 01/12/2021: FUBO,ACTC,PRTA,KUKE,ATHM

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.6%.

In company news, FuboTV (FUBO) was ending more than 32% higher after the live sports streaming platform Tuesday announced plans to acquire sports-betting company Vigtory and begin offering a "frictionless" betting experience. The companies still need to negotiate final terms of the transaction, which is expected to close before the end of March when Vigtory's co-chief executives are expected to run FuboTV's new gaming business.

Kuke Music Holding (KUKE) was 2.1% higher late in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange after the Chinese music licensing, subscription and education company earlier priced a $50 million initial public offering of 5 million American depositary shares at $10 each, which was the bottom of its expected $10 to $12 range. The stock opened at $10.62 a share and quickly jumped out to a more than 50% gain at $15.06 before easing to its current range.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp (ACTC) rallied Tuesday, at one point rising 105% to a best-ever $24.90 a share after the blank check company announced plans to merge with electric commercial vehicles manufacturer Proterra. After closing, the combined companies will trade under the PRTA ticker symbol and led by Proterra board chairman and CEO Jack Allen.

To the downside, China's Autohome (ATHM) declined 2.1% after Tuesday saying Quan Long has become board chairman and CEO, succeeding Min Lu, who "retired from his roles in the company to explore new areas beyond office life." Long joins the vehicle seller from Ping An Insurance, where he held a number of roles since beginning at Ping as a salesman in 1998.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.