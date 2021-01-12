Consumer Sector Update for 01/12/2021: ACTC,PRTA,KUKE,ATHM

Consumer stocks were mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.7%.

In company news, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp (ACTC) rallied Tuesday, at one point rising almost 92% to a best-ever $23.40 a share after the blank check company announced plans to merge with electric commercial vehicles manufacturer Proterra. After closing, the combined companies will trade under the PRTA ticker symbol and led by Proterra board chairman and CEO Jack Allen.

Kuke Music Holding (KUKE) was 7.2% higher in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange after the Chinese music licensing, subscription and education company Tuesday priced a $50 million initial public offering of 5 million American depositary shares at $10 each, which was the bottom of its expected $10 to $12 range. The stock opened at $10.62 a share and quickly jumped out to a more than 50% gain at $15.06 before easing to its current range.

China's Autohome (ATHM) declined 1.9% after Tuesday saying Quan Long has become board chairman and CEO, succeeding Min Lu, who "retired from his roles in the company to explore new areas beyond office life." Long joins the vehicle seller from Ping An Insurance, where he held a number of roles since beginning at Ping as a salesman in 1998.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.