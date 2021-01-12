Consumer Sector Update for 01/12/2021: ACI, LE, SHAK, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.08% lower and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were recently advancing by 0.28%.

Albertsons (ACI) was climbing past 4% after posting fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.66, up from $0.24 a year earlier. That result topped the $0.42 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Lands' End (LE) was gaining nearly 5% in value after saying it now expects EPS to be in the range of $0.54 to $0.58 in the three months ended Jan. 31, up from its prior guidance for EPS of $0.41 to $0.53.

Shake Shack (SHAK) was advancing by more than 3% after releasing preliminary unaudited results for its fiscal Q4 and fiscal year 2020 ended Dec. 30. The company said total revenue increased 4.0% in Q4 to $157.5 million, but decreased 12.1% for the year to $522.9 million compared with the previous year.

