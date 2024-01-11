News & Insights

Markets
TSLA

Consumer Sector Update for 01/11/2024: TSLA, ASPN, WWW

January 11, 2024 — 01:48 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were easing Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.5%.

In corporate news, Tesla (TSLA) notified production workers that it is raising pay across its US factories, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing a flyer posted at the automaker's facility in Fremont, California. Tesla shares fell about 3%.

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) shares fell 4.4% after the company issued preliminary Q4 and 2023 revenue and sales guidance for 2024.

Wolverine World Wide (WWW) rose 0.4% after it said Thursday it sold its Sperry shoe brand to Authentic Brands and the Aldo Group for $130 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
ASPN
WWW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.