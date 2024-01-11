Consumer Sector Update for 01/11/2024: TSLA, ASPN, WWW

Consumer stocks were easing Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.5%.

In corporate news, Tesla (TSLA) notified production workers that it is raising pay across its US factories, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing a flyer posted at the automaker's facility in Fremont, California. Tesla shares fell about 3%.

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) shares fell 4.4% after the company issued preliminary Q4 and 2023 revenue and sales guidance for 2024.

Wolverine World Wide (WWW) rose 0.4% after it said Thursday it sold its Sperry shoe brand to Authentic Brands and the Aldo Group for $130 million.

