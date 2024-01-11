Consumer Sector Update for 01/11/2024: IRBT, AMZN, WMT, YUM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping premarket Thursday as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by 0.2% while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.1% recently.

Amazon.com (AMZN) missed the European Commission's Jan. 10 deadline to file concessions that would address the regulator's competition concerns related to its planned acquisition of iRobot (IRBT), according to media reports. iRobot was over 2% higher pre-bell.

Walmart (WMT) closed about a dozen East Coast stores due to power outages following a winter storm that has put 90 million people under high wind and flooding warnings, Reuters reported. Walmart was marginally lower pre-bell.

Yum! Brands (YUM) promoted Joe Park to chief digital and technology officer, starting March 1. Yum! Brands was off 0.8% in recent premarket activity.

