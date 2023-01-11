Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 01/11/2023: VSCO, XHR, IPDN

January 11, 2023 — 01:47 pm EST

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in midweek trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.6% but the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was rising 2.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Victoria's Secret (VSCO) rose over 11% after the lingerie retailer authorized a $250 million stock buyback program to replace its current share-repurchase plan expected to be exhausted by the end of January.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) got a 3.3% boost after saying it secured a new $675 million senior unsecured credit facility, including a $450 million revolving credit line maturing in January 2027.

Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) slid 3% after announcing its purchase of an career fair organizer Expo Experts for $400,000 in cash and $200,000 of its restricted common shares.

