Consumer Sector Update for 01/11/2023: VSCO, FLWS, TSN, XLP, XLY

January 11, 2023 — 08:57 am EST

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.2% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.7%.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) was up 3.5% after saying its board of directors has authorized a new share buyback plan of up to $250 million.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) was climbing 1.3% after saying it has acquired the Things Remembered brand and product offerings for an undisclosed sum.

Tyson Foods (TSN) was up 0.6% after saying it will increase its workforce for its Caseyville Prepared Foods plant in Illinois by 400 employees as part of a $180 million expansion at the facility.

