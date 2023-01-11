Consumer Sector Update for 01/11/2023: AMV,VSCO,XHR,IPD

Markets
January 11, 2023 — 04:02 pm EST

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.2%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rose 2.6%.

Atlis Motor Vehicles (AMV) more than tripled after the electric truck and charging equipment company said it reached a "milestone" of two gigawatt-hours in multiple orders for battery capacity from customers in the auto, heavy equipment and solar industries.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) jumped 12% after the lingerie retailer authorized stock buyback of as much as $250 million to replace its current share-repurchase plan expected to be exhausted by the end of January.

Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) climbed 10%. The company agreed to buy career-fair organizer Expo Experts for $400,000 in cash and $200,000 of its restricted common shares.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) gained 5% after saying it secured a new $675 million senior unsecured credit facility, including a $450 million revolving credit line maturing in January 2027.

