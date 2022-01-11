Consumer Sector Update for 01/11/2022: SHAK, BBW, SBEV, WMT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.01% lower while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down by 0.06%.

Shake Shack (SHAK) was rallying by more than 8% after saying it expects a 29% rise in Q4 revenue from the year before, based on preliminary unaudited results.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) was climbing past 7% after saying it expects total revenue for fiscal 2021 to be in a range of $408 million to $412 million, up from its previous guidance of $390 million to $400 million. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expects revenue of $393.5 million.

Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) was rallying more than 69% after saying it has obtained approval to sell its TapouT performance drink at 47 Walmart (WMT) stores in Florida.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.