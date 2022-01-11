Consumer Sector Update for 01/11/2022: BARK,SHAK,PLNT,AEO

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed late in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was 0.8% higher following nearly a week of declines.

In company news, Bark (BARK) was chasing large gains late in Tuesday trading, with shares of the canine products company rising 28% after it raised its fiscal Q3 sales outlook to around $140 million, up from its previous guidance expecting between $137 million to $139 million and also exceeding the two-analyst mean looking for $137.3 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31. Bark also said company co-founder and executive board chairman Matt Meeker has again become CEO after current chief executive Manish Joneja decided to step down to remain closer to his family in Seattle.

Shake Shack (SHAK) added more than 14% on Tuesday after the restaurant chain said its Q4 revenue grew 29% over year-ago levels to around $203.3 million, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for $197.9 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec 31. Revenue for the entire year grew nearly 42% over the prior year, reaching $739.9 million and also exceeding the $734.5 million Street view.

Planet Fitness (PLNT) increased 5% after Tuesday it announced its purchase of rival workout chain Sunshine Fitness Growth Holdings for $800 million in cash and stock, adding Sunshine's 114 clubs to Planet Fitness' 2,254 locations at the end of 2021.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) was 2% higher late in Tuesday trading, overcoming a 1.4% morning slide after the apparel retailer raised its FY23 sales forecast by $200 million over its prior guidance, now expecting around $5.5 billion in sales next year and topping the Capital IQ consensus call, expecting $5.44 billion for the 12 months ending next January.

