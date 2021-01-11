Consumer Sector Update for 01/11/2021: SECO, TLYS, LULU, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Monday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were slipping by 0.54% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were shedding 1% in value recently.

Secoo Holding (SECO) was climbing past 20% after the Chinese shopping platform said it received a non-binding "going private" proposal from Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Rixue Li.

Tilly's (TLYS) was up nearly 3% after saying it saw a 3.3% increase in net sales during the 2020 holiday period to $148.7 million from $143.9 million in the same period of 2019.

lululemon athletica (LULU) was more than 3% lower despite issuing an improved outlook for adjusted earnings and revenue growth in its fiscal Q4. The retailer said it now expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be at the high end of its mid-single digit growth guidance.

