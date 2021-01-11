Consumer Sector Update for 01/11/2021: RIDE,SMG,ODP,NIO,NVDA

Consumer stocks extended their Monday decline this afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.9% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 2.0% in late trade.

In company news, Lordstown Motors (RIDE) was rolling to a nearly 24% gain after Monday saying it has received more than 100,000 pre-orders for its Endurance all-electric pickup truck, with an average order size of nearly 600 vehicles per fleet. The company is expecting to launch commercial production in September and is currently building the first beta Endurance models.

Office Depot parent company ODP Corp (ODP) surged 20% higher after privately held rival Staples announced plans to acquire the office-supply retailer for $40 per share, or 8.2% over Friday's closing price. Staples also said it may consider "strategic divestitures that ODP may execute to unlock value," pointing to Office Depot's CompuCom technology-service business or its commercial business unit.

Nio (NIO) climbed 7.2% after the electric vehicle manufacturer and chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) Saturday said they are collaborating on a new generation of cars with advanced self-driving capabilities. The companies marked the beginning of their partnership by unveiling Nio's flagship ET7 sedan featuring Nvidia's DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip-powered supercomputer. Nividia shares were 2.8% higher.

Among decliners, Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) fell almost 1% after the garden products company Monday said chief financial officer Randy Coleman has left the company and will be succeeded on an interim basis by Cory Miller, currently the vice president of finance for its Hawthorne Gardening subsidiary. The company also promoted corporate treasurer Kelly Berry to lead all of the finance operations for its US consumer business segment.

