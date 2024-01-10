News & Insights

XLP

Consumer Sector Update for 01/10/2024: XLP, XLY, PSMT, AZZ

January 10, 2024 — 09:03 am EST

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) marginally lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently advancing 0.1%.

PriceSmart (PSMT) climbed more than 10% in premarket activity on Wednesday after the company reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings Tuesday of $1.24 per diluted share, up from $1.12 a year earlier.

AZZ (AZZ) shares rose 3.6% pre-bell Wednesday after the company reported late Tuesday fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $1.19 per diluted share, up from $0.78 a year earlier.

