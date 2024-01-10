News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 01/10/2024: WDFC, WMT, AMZN, WPP

January 10, 2024

Consumer stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.8%.

In corporate news, WD-40 (WDFC) shares jumped almost 15% after the company posted higher quarterly earnings and sales.

Walmart (WMT) closed about a dozen East Coast stores due to power outages following a winter storm that has put 90 million people under high wind and flooding warnings, Reuters reported Wednesday. Walmart shares were rising 1.2%.

Amazon.com (AMZN) is planning to lay off "several hundred" employees at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, media outlets reported. According to Bloomberg, the company's Twitch livestreaming platform is also planning to cut 35% of its staff. Amazon shares were adding 1.5%.

WPP (WPP) is exploring options to exit its 40% stake in Kantar, including an outright sale, Bloomberg reported. A deal may value Kantar at about $3 billion to $4 billion, the report said. WPP gained 1%.

