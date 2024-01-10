News & Insights

AMZN

Consumer Sector Update for 01/10/2024: AMZN, WPP, LQR

January 10, 2024 — 01:51 pm EST

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.7%.

In corporate news, Amazon.com (AMZN) is planning to lay off "several hundred" employees at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, media outlets reported. According to Bloomberg, the company's Twitch livestreaming platform is also planning to cut 35% of its staff. Amazon shares rose 1.7%.

WPP (WPP) is exploring options to exit its 40% stake in Kantar, including an outright sale, Bloomberg reported. A deal may value Kantar at about $3 billion to $4 billion, the report said. WPP gained 1.1%.

LQR House (LQR) shares jumped 14% after it secured a $1 million purchase order for SWOL Tequila from Cannon Estate Winery.

