Consumer Sector Update for 01/10/2023: SOVO, HTHT, CROX, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.3% recently.

Sovos Brands (SOVO) was advancing by more than 4%, a day after the company said it completed the sale of the Birch Benders brand and related assets to Hometown Food, a portfolio company controlled by Brynwood Partners VIII. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

H World Group (HTHT) was down more than 3% after saying it commenced an underwritten public offering of $260 million of its American depositary shares in the US, each representing 10 ordinary shares.

Crocs (CROX) said it expects Q4 revenue growth of about 60% compared with a year earlier. The company's shares were marginally lower recently.

