Consumer Sector Update for 01/10/2023: CROX, NGMS, VOXX, ACI, PBL.TO

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) easing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.8%.

Redbook data Tuesday said same-store sales at the larger retail chains grew by 5.3% over year-go levels during the seven days ended Jan. 7, following a 10.2% year-over-year increase over the previous two weeks.

In company news, Crocs (CROX) rose 1.4% after the footwear company said it expects record sales during 2022 and sales this year to grow by 10% to 13% over prior-year levels to a range of $3.9 billion to $4 billion, straddling the analyst mean looking for $3.93 billion in sales this year.

NeoGames (NGMS) rose 6.6% after the Israeli iLottery company announced a joint venture agreement with the NeoPollard Interactive subsidiary of Canadian gaming products firm Pollard Banknotes (PBL.TO) to identify and pursue opportunities, either together or individually, throughout North America. Financial terms were not disclosed.

VOXX International (VOXX) gained 4.5% after the auto parts manufacturer reported Q3 net income of $0.30 per share, reversing a $1.16 per share loss during the same quarter last year and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.11 per share profit for the three months ended Nov. 30.

Albertsons Companies (ACI) added 1.5% after the grocery chain reported non-GAAP earnings of $0.87 per share, improving on a $0.79 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.20 per share. Net sales rose to $18.2 billion from $16.7 billion during the 12 weeks ended Dec. 3 and also topping the $17.6 billion Street view.

