Consumer Sector Update for 01/10/2022: SKIN,FIVE,ZNGA,TTWO

Consumer stocks were slipping in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) down 2.2%.

In company news, Beauty Health (SKIN) slid over 15% after it said it expects net sales for its FY21 ended Dec. 31 to be near the high end of its prior guidance range expecting between $245 million and $255 million and straddling the Capital IQ consensus looking for $252.6 million in revenue last year.

Five Below (FIVE) declined 4% on Monday. The retailer reported $870.9 million in net sales for the period between Oct. 31 through Jan. 1, up 20.6% over the same period in 2020, and the company also reiterated its earnings forecast range for its fiscal Q4 ending Jan. 31 of $2.36 to $2.48 per share on between $985 million to $1.01 billion in sales. The Street is at $2.48 per share and $1.01 billion, respectively.

Zynga (ZNGA) was racing 41% higher after it agreed to a $12.7 billion buyout offer from rival video games company Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO), which will pay $9.86 for each Zynga share, representing an 86% premium over Friday's closing price and consisting of $3.50 per share in cash and $6.36 per share in Take Two stock. Take Two's shares were over 15% lower this afternoon.

