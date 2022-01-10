Consumer Sector Update for 01/10/2022: SKIN, LULU, BROS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging lower pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was more than 1% lower while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was recently down 0.28%.

Beauty Health (SKIN) said it expects fiscal 2021 net sales to be near the high end of its guidance range of between $245 million and $255 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ project 2021 revenue of $252.6 million. Beauty Health was slipping past 8% recently.

lululemon athletica (LULU) was shedding more than 5% in value after saying it expects its Q4 revenue and adjusted earnings to be near the lower end of its projections due to the impacts of COVID-19's omicron variant, which led to capacity constraints, limited staff availability, and reduced operating hours.

Dutch Bros (BROS) Chief Executive Joth Ricci said the company expects Q4 2021 revenue to exceed the upper end of its previously issued guidance of $125 million to $128 million. Dutch Bros was recently down more than 1%.

