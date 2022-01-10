Consumer Sector Update for 01/10/2022: DISCA,DISCB,DISCK,FOX,FOXA,CMCSA,VIAC,VIACA,SKIN,FIVE,ZNGA,TTWO

Consumer stocks were ending lower in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) down 1.4%.

In company news, Discovery (DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) fell 5.5% after the cable broadcaster Monday said it has bought a minority stake in OpenAP, a television advertising company jointly owned by Fox (FOX, FOXA), Comcast (CMCSA) unit NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA). Financial details of the transaction and the size of Discovery's stake in OpenAP were not disclosed.

Five Below (FIVE) declined 3.7% on Monday. The retailer reported $870.9 million in net sales for the period between Oct. 31 through Jan. 1, up 20.6% over the same period in 2020, and the company also reiterated its earnings forecast range for its fiscal Q4 ending Jan. 31 of $2.36 to $2.48 per share on between $985 million to $1.01 billion in sales. The Street is at $2.48 per share and $1.01 billion, respectively.

Beauty Health (SKIN) slid over 17% after it said it expects net sales for its FY21 ended Dec. 31 to be near the high end of its prior guidance range expecting between $245 million and $255 million and straddling the Capital IQ consensus looking for $252.6 million in revenue last year.

To the upside, Zynga (ZNGA) was racing more than 41% higher after it agreed to a $12.7 billion buyout offer from rival video games company Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO), which will pay $9.86 for each Zynga share, representing an 86% premium over Friday's closing price and consisting of $3.50 per share in cash and $6.36 per share in Take Two stock. Take Two's shares were nearly 15% lower this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.